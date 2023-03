article

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala will have surgery on his left wrist next week, according to the team.

Iguodala injured his wrist on Monday during the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns.

SEE ALSO: The Warriors' secret weapon is a woman you've likely never heard of

Igoudala has played in eight games this season and is averaging 2.1 points per-game. This is his 19th NBA season and 8th with the Warriors.