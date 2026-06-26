Warriors introduce top draft picks

The Brief The Warriors introduced first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg and second-round selection Lajae Jones, highlighting both players' versatility ahead of next week's California Classic Summer League. General Manager Mike Dunleavy praised Lendeborg's ability to impact both ends of the floor, while Jones said he's eager to play Golden State's fast-paced style alongside Stephen Curry. As the rookie class prepares for its debut, attention is also turning to free agency, with fans again speculating about whether the Warriors will make a major roster move this offseason.



The Golden State Warriors officially introduced their newest draft picks Friday, showcasing two versatile players the franchise hopes can contribute quickly as Summer League begins next week.

The team introduced first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg and second-round selection Lajae Jones during a news conference at Chase Center.

For Lendeborg, the moment still hasn't fully sunk in.

"I don't think it's gonna sink in until I put that jersey on for the first time," Lendeborg said. "But as of right now, everything feels surreal and feels like a dream."

Warriors see versatility on both ends

What they're saying:

General Manager Mike Dunleavy said Lendeborg's versatility and basketball IQ made him an ideal fit for Golden State's system.

"Multi-skilled, versatile player that we think can play both sides of the ball," Dunleavy said. "He has tremendous size and a great feel for the game. And he's a tremendous teammate, so we think he'll fit in real well here."

The 6-foot-9 forward has already drawn comparisons from fans to veteran Draymond Green because of his defensive potential.

"The expectation is not Draymond, but it would be nice if we get something close, in terms of defensively," Warriors fan Savan Patel said.

Featured article

Jones ready to learn from Curry

Big picture view:

The Warriors added more versatility by selecting Jones, a 6-foot-7 guard known for his outside shooting and ability to attack the basket.

Jones said he's eager to fit into Golden State's up-tempo style and play alongside Stephen Curry.

"Be in shape, play fast, knock down threes," Jones said of his approach. "And look for number 30 occasionally. That's always a good thing, too."

Warriors fan Jauhi Patel believes learning from Curry could accelerate Jones' development.

"Coming in and learning from Steph, I think could actually be beneficial," Patel said.

Free agency looms

While the draft brought new talent to the roster, attention is quickly shifting to free agency as the Warriors look to maximize the championship window of their veteran core.

Speculation has once again linked Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to Golden State following his successful partnership with Curry on Team USA. Still, many fans remain skeptical after years of similar offseason rumors.

"LeBron and Steph would always make a great team," Savan Patel said. "But it's been in talks for many years. Every summer we hear LeBron might be coming to the Bay Area, and he never does."

Summer League next

What's next:

The Warriors won't have to wait long to evaluate their newest additions.

The NBA deadline for team and player options is Tuesday, and Golden State's rookie class will make its debut shortly afterward when the California Classic Summer League tips off next week.