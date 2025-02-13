Warriors' Swishes For Dishes program reaches 500k meals ahead of All-Star break

Every time the Golden State Warriors score a point, 100 meals are donated to local food banks to support Bay Area families.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity became worse. That's when Warriors color commentator Kelenna Azubuike, co-founder of a nonprofit The Athletes’ Corner, reached out to the team.

He came up with a program called Swishes for Dishes. It was created in partnership supported by Kaiser Permanente and Feeding America. Five years later, they have delivered over 4 million meals.

"Not just a meal, we say meal because that's the best term, and it sounds the best with the Swishes for Dishes campaign. These are like grocery bags full of food that last two or three weeks for these families," said Azubuike.

Recently, Azubuike joined volunteers to help pack meals for one of the program's beneficiaries, Alameda County Food Bank.

Over the holidays he decided to add a special treat at the Swishes for Dishes holiday market.

"The cornbread… It's the best cornbread you ever tasted… We wanted to make sure the families get the cornbread, get a little treat on top of all the meals," said Azubuike.

The 2022 NBA championship for the Warriors was the best year for the Swishes for Dishes program. The Warriors played more games and scored more points, resulting in more meals being delivered.

This season, they've donated 500,000 meals so far and hope to keep feeding more families while hoping to add another Larry O'Brien trophy to the franchise.