How to win $25,000 on the NBA with FOX Super 6

This is the time of year when the East-West contest give us tantalizing prospects of what could be in the NBA Finals.

On this Tuesday night, there are two matchups on both coast that that could certainly come into play in June and July.

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Boston to face a Celtics team who has struggled, but is still projected to be in the hunt in the Eastern Conference. Then, the Brooklyn Nets match up against the talented Phoenix Suns in the Arizona desert in what should be a back and forth battle.

Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Records: Nuggets (15-11), Celtics (13-13)

Two teams that are in opposite directions right now. Denver is coming off an impressive 122-105 win over the Lakers on Sunday night for its third straight win. Nikola Jokic had a triple double of 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic’s 26.5 points per game average is currently ninth in the league while his 11.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists rank fifth. The Celtics, meanwhile, has lost four of five and were blown out on the road Sunday night by the Wizards, 104-91. Boston is 3-7 in the last 10 and allowed opponents to average 108.4 points a night. Marcus Smart is out with a calf injury .

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records: Spurs (16-11), Piston (8-19)

The Spurs have won five of the last six wins and won the first two games of this seven game road trip to the Eastern Conference. Dejounte Murray has been stellar from the point guard spot for San Antonio, scoring 26 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists in Sunday’s 122-110 win over the Hornets in Charlotte. The Pistons are led by Jeremi Grant, who is averaging 23.0 points a game while grabbing 5.4 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Records: Pelicans (11-15), Grizzlies (11-11)

The Pelicans are in a dangerous spot right now in the West, losers of three straight games and 13th in the overall Western Conference standings. However, they did beat the Grizzlies back on Feb. 6 118-109 back in New Orleans. Zion Williamson had 29 points while Brandon Ingram had 27 points in that game. Memphis is coming off an impressive 124-110 win over Sacramenton on Saturday night that was highlighted by Jonas Valanciunas’s 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Records: Lakers (21-7), Timberwolves (7-20)

The Lakers will likely be without Anthony Davis, who is going for an MRI after an Achilles injury in Sunday night’s 122-105 loss at Denver. That loss ended a seven game winning streak for Los Angeles, who heads home after this one for back-to-back home games against the Nets (Thursday) and Heat (Saturday). Minnesota’s Marcus Beasley leads the Timberwolves with 20.9 points a game for a team in flux. Karl-Anthony Towns, however, has been strong since missing a month with COVID-19 protocols – scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 116-112 win against Toronto on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Records: Blazers (16-10), Thunder (11-15)

Portland is hot, winners of four in a row and coming off a big 121-118 road win over Dallas Sunday night. Damian Lillard scored 34 points and 11 assists, including a dagger 3-pointer in the final minute that proved to be the difference. The Thunder broke its three-game losing streak with a 114-109 win at home against Milwaukee. Justin Jackson had 22 points for Oklahoma City to lead the way.

Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix

Records: Nets (16-12 before Monday game at Sacramento), Suns (17-9)

Two teams with impressive pedigree meet up in the Valley of the Sun. The Nets could be without Kevin Durant, who tweaked a hamstring on Saturday night in a win against the Warriors. Brooklyn’s Big Three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden have only played seven games together since the trade who brings Harden over from Houston. Phoenix has won six straight- all at home and all against the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker is averaging 24.9 points a night for the Suns.

