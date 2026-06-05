2026 FIFA World Cup: Bay Area watch parties and events

The Brief Beyond the action at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, the entire region will come alive with numerous watch parties and fan zones throughout the event. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 Below is a list of watch parties and events happening in the Bay Area.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, and the Bay Area is set to host six of the tournament’s 104 matches.

Beyond the action at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, the entire region will come alive with numerous watch parties and fan zones throughout the event. This includes a fan zone, at San Pedro Square in San Jose, which will air every World Cup match live.

Below is a list of the major watch parties in partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee.

Click here for a full list of watch parties and additional information.

Bay Area World Cup Watch Parties

South Bay:

San Jose Earthquakes Celebration of Soccer San Pedro Square MarketThursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 8:30 p.m.

San Pedro Square Market

Thursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 8:30 p.m.

The Row CupSanta RowThursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Row

Thursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 6:30 p.m.

Match Day Watch PartyHyatt Regency Santa ClaraSaturday, June 13, 7 a.m. – Wednesday, July 1, 9 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Santa Clara

Saturday, June 13, 7 a.m. – Wednesday, July 1, 9 p.m.

City of Sunnyvale Watch PartyCityline Redwood SquareSaturday, June 20, 12 p.m. – Sunday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.

Cityline Redwood Square

Saturday, June 20, 12 p.m. – Sunday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.

East Bay:

Oakland Sports Group Watch Party Raimondi ParkFriday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Raimondi Park

Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Richmond Fan Zone SS Red Oak Victory Historic ShipFriday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SS Red Oak Victory Historic Ship

Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Richmond Fan ZoneEast Brother Beer CompanyThursday, June 18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.Wednesday, June 24, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Walnut Creek Fan Zone at Fiesta Cultural Street FairHoffman TheaterSaturday, June 13, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hoffman Theater

Saturday, June 13, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Summer Soccer Celebration at the Alameda County FairAlameda County FairgroundsFriday, June 19, 12 p.m. – Saturday, July 11, 11 p.m.

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Friday, June 19, 12 p.m. – Saturday, July 11, 11 p.m.

Cultura FC co-hosted by Oakland Roots and SoulBlock15 Jack London SquareTuesday, June 23, 2 p.m. – Thursday, June 25, 10 p.m.

Block15 Jack London Square

Tuesday, June 23, 2 p.m. – Thursday, June 25, 10 p.m.

North Bay:

The Ruins Watch PartyThe Ruins Napa ValleyThursday, June 11, 6 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

The Ruins Napa Valley

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

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San Francisco:

Pier 39 Fan Zone Pier 39 San FranciscoFriday, June 12, 6 p.m. – Saturday, July 19, 3 p.m.

Pier 39 San Francisco

Friday, June 12, 6 p.m. – Saturday, July 19, 3 p.m.

Thrive City Fan Zone Thrive CityThursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

Thrive City

Thursday, June 11, 12 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

China Basin Park Fan ZoneChina Basin Park at Mission RockThursday, June 11, 2 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

China Basin Park at Mission Rock

Thursday, June 11, 2 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 3 p.m.

Pride House SF Kickoff SF LGBT CenterThursday, June 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SF LGBT Center

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

SF Pride Block Party & Pride House Game Day Watch PartyYerba Buena LaneThursday, June 25, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Yerba Buena Lane

Thursday, June 25, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Celebration of Nations - Waterfront Soccer Watch PartiesGold Bar Whiskey Distillery Tasting RoomFriday, June 19, 12 p.m. – Saturday, June 27, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery Tasting Room

Friday, June 19, 12 p.m. – Saturday, June 27, 6:30 p.m.

Peninsula:

Redwood City Fan Zone at Courthouse SquareCourthouse SquareTuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 4 p.m.

Courthouse Square

Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. – Sunday, July 19, 4 p.m.

Soccer Social Pop-Up B Street Pedestrian Mall, Downtown San MateoFriday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

B Street Pedestrian Mall, Downtown San Mateo

Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Palo Alto Community Soccer Watch PartyLos Robles Ronald McNair FieldFriday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Los Robles Ronald McNair Field

Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

San Carlos Opening Week Watch PartyWheeler Parking PlazaFriday, June 12, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wheeler Parking Plaza

Friday, June 12, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz: