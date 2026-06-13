World Cup fans swarm Santa Clara for Qatar-Switzerland match

The Brief Tens of thousands of soccer fans from around the world descended on Santa Clara to witness the historic opening match at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Spectators endured long-distance flights exceeding 12 to 16 hours, proudly showcasing their heritage through elaborate outfits ranging from Swiss cheese hats to traditional Qatari thobes. The tournament action continues locally on Tuesday night when Austria faces off against Jordan.



The energy was strong at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium as the venue hosted its first match of the 2026 World Cup, drawing an, international crowd.

Fans traveled from opposite sides of the globe, enduring grueling travel schedules to support their respective countries.

For many, the long journey was simply the price of admission for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A Tapestry of Fandom

The area surrounding Levi's Stadium was transformed into a colorful mosaic of international soccer culture.

Fans spared no effort in putting their loyalty on full display.

The crowd featured a mix of fashion, including spectators sporting suits entirely adorned with Swiss flags, Swiss cheese hats, and traditional Qatari tholes,

For Qatari fan Abdulla, the match represented a deeply meaningful milestone.

After Qatar automatically entered the 2022 tournament as the host nation, this tournament marks the first time the country successfully advanced through the global qualification rounds.

"It’s amazing, it’s a great accomplishment," Abdulla said. "Especially since we hosted the last World Cup and it was very successful for us. Now, to be qualified on our own, no one can say they just gave us the World Cup."

The Unmatched World Cup Vibe

The tournament also welcomed back seasoned veterans of the global soccer circuit.

Andy and Pascale Burger, who have previously followed the Swiss national team to World Cups in South Africa and Brazil, noted that the atmosphere in California has been exceptionally positive.

"Extremely excited," Andy Burger said. "We follow the national team. It’s so great and friendly. There are no fights or riots."

Other international visitors remarked that the atmosphere of a World Cup stands entirely apart from major American sporting events.

"I’ve been to NFL matches, but this is something different," said Swiss fan Jan Stofferl. "You see all the nations come together. They want to come together and have a good game. It’s really magical."

Local Hospitality Earns High Praise

As the tournament gets underway, international visitors are giving high marks to both local organizers and the local community.

"First, security and safety—this one is the best, actually," another fan named Abdulla said, praising the event's logistics. He added that the local reception has made the long journey feel seamless. "You are very welcoming people. People are very friendly here. We don’t feel like we are strangers here. It’s great."

The tournament action will return to Santa Clara on Tuesday night, when Austria takes on Jordan in the stadium's next group-stage match.