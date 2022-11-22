World Cup: Here are the best places to watch the games in the Bay Area

article

The World Cup is underway and fans are hopeful for a strong performance from Team USA. The games are being played on the other side of the globe, and many time zones away, in Qatar. The games will air very early in the morning in the Bay Area. But, bars across the Bay say they will be open and their TV's will be on for fans to cheer on Team USA.

Here are some of the best spots to watch the games across the Bay Area:

San Francisco

Mad Dog in the Fog — This soccer loving, English pub is a San Francisco institution. After briefly closing during the pandemic, the go-to soccer bar is back. The pub is sure to show most of the World Cup games and has a notable beer selection.

McTeague’s Saloon — This bar blends old world charm and a cozy local vibe. Located on Polk St., in Lower Nob Hill, it is the place to be for all World Cup games. They will adjust their hours to depending on the World Cup schedule.

Fans gather to watch Team USA play their first game of the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 21, 2022.

Kezar Pub — The Cole Valley bar and restaurant has TVs galore. Kezar Pub is closed on Mondays and Sundays, but will show World cup games when they coincide with operating hours.

Bus stop — This Cow Hollow staple has been open on Union Street since 1900. Today, they have a plethora of TV's, most of which will be showing the World Cup games. On weekdays Bus Stop is open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The Dubliner — The Dubliner, located in Noe Valley is routinely found on lists of the best Irish bars in San Francisco. It has been around for nearly 30 years. Word on the street is that bar management doesn't mind if patrons bring in pizza from Paxti's, just down the street.

East Bay

AC Oakland — This bar says they are the home of the World Cup in Oakland. The bar is decorated with flags of the different countries. On their Instagram account, the bar said many fans called ahead to reserve tables. They have also adjusted their hours to accommodate World Cup game times.

Ben N' Nick's — This Oakland bar is a World Cup hot spot. The bar will be open for all games, starting as early as 4:45 a.m., though, they won't start serving alcohol until 6 a.m. They will be closed on Thanksgiving.

El Patio — This west Berkeley neighborhood bar and restaurant is the Berkeley epicenter of World Cup fandom. They specialize in a blend of Mexican and Venezuelan dishes, and have plenty of drinks to go around. El Patio has TV's inside, a VIP room upstairs to rent, and a bus with a TV that will be parked in front of the restaurant, to ensure you have the best view of the games.

Four Bells — This bar is a Berkeley favorite for all sporting events. On their Instagram, Four Bells says they will be open extra early (with a full brunch menu!) for all 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. World Cup games.

South Bay

Jack’s Bar & Lounge — This Japantown hangout in San Jose will open early on weekends for soccer fans. They have plenty of TV's and are taking reservations to ensure fans get a spot to cheer on their team.

Britannia Arms — This bar has been a Cupertino staple since the '80s. The British pub was opened in 1981 by an English ex-pat and has been family owned and operated since. With plenty of TV's, pool tables and drinks to go around, Brittania Arms is a World Cup go to.

Duke of Edinburgh — When you walk into this bar you feel as if you have just transported yourself across the pond. The Duke of Edinburgh will open up early, starting at 10 a.m. to provide World Cup fans in the South Bay a place to enjoy the games.