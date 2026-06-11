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Mexico will face off against South Africa in World Cup Opener

By Carlos Rodriguez
Associated Press
FIFA World Cup
Published June 11, 2026 10:52 AM PDT
Published June 11, 2026 10:52 AM PDT
First day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is kicking off
First day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is kicking off

First day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is kicking off

Take a look at San Pedro Square in San Jose where the city plans to air all 104 FIFA World Cup matches for free. Mexico is opening up the tournament with their first match against South Africa. 

The Brief

    • The 48-team FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday at Mexico City's renovated Azteca Stadium, with co-host Mexico facing South Africa before more than 80,000 fans.
    • Mexico enters the opener on an eight-match unbeaten streak, while South Africa is making its first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.
    • Veteran coach Javier Aguirre is leading Mexico for a third time, as the hosts look to secure their first World Cup opening-match victory after five losses and two draws in previous openers.

MEXICO CITY - The largest World Cup in tournament history kicks off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match.

Amid escalating protests and social tensions in Mexico’s capital, more than 80,000 fans were making their way to Mexico City Stadium — better known as Azteca Stadium. It got a much-needed facelift ahead of the 48-team tournament that Mexico is hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

The iconic venue will be the first stadium to host three World Cup openers — after doing so in the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

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We are getting underway with the FIFA World Cup today! Mexico takes on South Africa, while Korea faces Czechia. 

Mexico seeks strong start against South Africa

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

South Africa is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament. The Bafana Bafana also played in the 1998 and 2002 editions.

Mexico arrives with an eight-match unbeaten streak and has not lost since last November, when Paraguay beat them in a friendly.

Aguirre leads Mexican squad

The Mexican side is led by the 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the national team.

FIFA World Cup