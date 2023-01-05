Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger
He is still only the accused – and must be considered innocent until proven guilty. But the case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong.
Idaho murders trial: Brian Kohberger's next court date revealed
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing.
Father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves comments on suspected Idaho murderer: 'Looked like a normal guy'
The father of one of the four college students that were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, said he did not imagine suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger to look the way he does.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out on social behavior, alleged drug use
Rich Pasqua, who said he is a former acquaintance of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, recalled the interactions they had and the behavior Kohberger displayed.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced swift backslash after it was revealed in an affidavit Thursday that she awoke Nov. 13 and looked directly at the alleged murderer as he fled, then locked herself in her bedroom.
Idaho murder victims: Who were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen
The college town of Moscow, Idaho is still reeling from the loss of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
The white sedan: How police tracked down the suspect in Idaho murders
Authorities say a key piece of evidence in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November turned out to be surveillance footage showing a white sedan driving past the victims' home.
Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.