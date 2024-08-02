Former Chabot College journalism student dies covering Ukraine conflict

Titawny Cook of Hayward, who served a tour of duty in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, and later studied journalism at Chabot College, is remembered fondly by his peers.

"He was fearless. He had a brave spirit. He had a profound dedication to his work," said friend and fellow journalist Diana Osaulenko, who studied alongside Cook at Chabot College, said he was found dead in Kyiv, Ukraine last week, a war-torn country where he was covering the impact of Russia’s invasion and crime.

"The last work he was working on was prostitution and drugs in Ukraine," said Osaulenko, who believes Cook got caught up with the wrong people.

"He was afraid to stay at home the last night," said Osaulenko.

Cook’s mother, Christine Cook, who is working with the U.S. Embassy to retrieve his body, says her son’s death is considered suspicious.

She created a GoFundMe campaign to help bring his remains home to the Bay Area.

"Titawny believed that the story of suffering, devastation, and broken families should be reported and recognized. As his mother, I was happy that he had decided to follow his dream, even though I was fearful," Christine wrote.

"He sent voice messages. He called his mom. ‘Mom, I’m feeling bad. There’s a person in my house with a gun," said Osaulenko.

Cook moved to Kyiv over a year ago, to start his career as a storyteller, against the advice of his college instructor, and was not working for any news agency.

"He was on his own, and it looked like he was having fun," said Osaulenko. "The tragic part [is] that he loved Ukraine," a love he would pay for with his own life.

"He’s a great example, you know, of not being afraid to go to the dangerous spots and uncover the truth."

A U.S. Travel Advisory is in effect for Ukraine, warning Americans not to go there, due to the active conflict.