Air India flight headed to SFO diverts to Russia

An Air India flight heading for San Francisco International Airport was diverted to Russia on Thursday morning, according to Air India.

The airline says flight AI-183 from Delhi to SF was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical issue.

"The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline posted to X.

We have reached out to Air India to learn if any of the 243 passengers on board are American citizens, but we have not yet heard back.

