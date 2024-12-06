Prison bureau ordered protections to women after class action suit by former FCI Dublin inmates

article

In an unprecedented decision, the Bureau of Prisons has reached an agreement in a class action lawsuit brought by women who were incarcerated at FCI Dublin in California.

This comes the day after the prison bureau confirmed that FCI Dublin will remain closed permanently after widespread reports of sexual abuse, as well as extensive reporting from KTVU.

The facility abruptly shut down in April, when its incarcerated population was moved to alternate facilities, or released.

Wendy Still, a former correctional official, was selected as the Special Master to oversee FCI Dublin by the court. Still reported that inmates transferred to other BOP facilities were reporting continued staff abuse and retaliation, according to court documents released Friday.

The consent decree proposed by the attorneys who represent the women in the class action lawsuit states that the BOP will have to provide certain services and protections to women in the class-action group who are incarcerated at BOP for two years. The decree must still be approved by a judge.

"Class counsel and the community coalition behind this litigation feel that the proposed Consent Decree is an unprecedented victory of accountability and oversight over the Bureau of Prisons," Susan Beaty, attorney for the women behind the lawsuit, said in a statement.

"We also know that our work is not over -- we are committed to continuing to support Dublin survivors across the country, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the Consent Decree is enforced and that BOP is held accountable," she went on to say.

Some of the proposed protections include rights to medical and mental health care and crisis counseling. Women in the class will have a right to file claims for monetary damages for any property lost in the FCI Dublin transfers.

The agency informed employees and Congress on Thursday that it plans to shutter the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and its deactivated minimum-security prison camps in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. Staff and inmates are being moved to other facilities, the agency said.

"As the agency navigates a challenging budgetary and staffing environment, we must make incredibly difficult decisions. FCI Dublin will not reopen," the agency told the AP on Thursday.

In a document obtained by the AP, the Bureau of Prisons said it was taking "decisive and strategic action" to address "significant challenges, including a critical staffing shortage, crumbling infrastructure and limited budgetary resources." The agency said it is not downsizing and is committed to finding positions for every affected employee.

The BOP is a large agency with more than 30,000 employees who oversee more than 158,00 incarcerated people.

The fall of FCI Dublin has been swift. In January 2024, five officials from the prison were placed on administrative leave. By March, the newest members of the leadership team at the prison, including the warden, were walked off the premises by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

KTVU reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment:

"On November 21, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) agreed to the substantive terms of a proposed settlement to resolve all injunctive claims in the Dublin Class Action Lawsuit. While that settlement was filed with the district court today, the decision to permanently close the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin is not a result of the agreement. Since temporarily closing FCI Dublin earlier this year, the FBOP completed a security and infrastructure assessment of the facility. The assessment identified considerable repairs needed to reopen the facility. Beyond facility conditions, low staffing has been a persistent challenge at FCI Dublin. Due to the high cost of living and competition from other area law enforcement agencies, the FBOP has been unable to maintain staffing levels at the facility. Therefore, we made the incredibly difficult decision that FCI Dublin will not reopen." - Bureau of Prisons

The Associated Press contributed to this report.