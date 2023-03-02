Big wave surfer faces her fears, combats gender inequality
video

Bianca Valenti has been surfing since she's been 7-years-old, ever since then, the big-wave surfer has been on the hunt for the biggest wave she can find. She's one of the few females to compete in Mavericks at Half Moon Bay and is shining a light on gender disparities within the sport.