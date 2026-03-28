Man killed in San Francisco shooting, 2 others assaulted

The Brief Police say the shooting occurred near 3rd and Harrison streets just after 11 p.m. on Friday. Police found two other victims in the area who were assaulted during the altercation, but not shot. Police were able to track down two suspects shortly after the shooting.



San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred near 3rd and Harrison streets just after 11 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police say they found two other victims in the area who were assaulted during the altercation, but not shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suspects arrested

What we know:

Police were able to track down two suspects shortly after the shooting. They were identified as 19-year-old Edwin Depaz Maldonado, of Richmond, and 20-year-old Andy Segura Giron, of San Rafael.

Maldonado was booked on charges of murder and resisting arrest, according to SFPD. Giron was arrested for assault that was likely to cause injury.

Those with information regarding Friday's shooting, or the suspects, are asked to contact police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.