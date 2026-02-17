Live updates: Rain pummels Bay Area, bringing downed trees and power outages

The Brief Storm conditions will stick around for much of this week, with a slight break Thursday and Friday. The rain made a messy commute Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued several advisories in response to the severe weather.



Several weather advisories are in effect across the Bay Area as the coldest storm of the season brings heavy rain, thunder and lightning across the region.

Storm conditions made for a messy commute Tuesday morning with potholes on the San Mateo Bridge, road closures in Pleasanton and downed trees in San Francisco.

Storm conditions will stick around much of this week, with a slight break Thursday and Friday, according to KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco.

As of noon on Tuesday, the following advisories are in effect in parts of the Bay Area:

Cold Weather Advisory

Where: North Bay interior valleys, North Bay interior mountains and Southern Salinas Valley and southern mountsins

When: Wednesday from midnight to 9 a.m.

Coastal Flood Advisory

Where: San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay coastlines

When: Sunday through Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory

Where: Santa Lucia Mountains and mountains in San Benito and eastern Santa Clara counties.

When: Monterey and San Benito counties: Until 4 p.m. Wednesday

Santa Clara County: 6 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday

Bay Area Weather Live Updates

Follow along below for live updates as storm conditions persist in the Bay Area.

Feb. 17, 2026

2:45 p.m.

A total of 5,749 PG&E customers in the Bay Area are without power Tuesday afternoon, the utility confirmed. Here's the break down by region:

San Francisco

474 customers

Peninsula

129 customers

East Bay

480 customers

South Bay

3,535 customers

North Bay

1,131 customers

12 p.m.

The no. 4 lane on Eastbound I-580, east of Grand Avenue in Oakland, is partially flooded. The CHP is warning drivers to proceed with caution.

11:55 a.m.

In the North Bay, lightning brought down a tree at Woodside West School, a pre-school in Santa Rosa. Video from the Santa Rosa Fire Department shows scattered tree limbs and branches surrounding a school building.

A nearby school in Santa Rosa, Helen Lehman Elementary School, is also closed Tuesday because of a power outage caused by the storm.

11:30 a.m.

An estimated 500 lightning strikes have occurred in the Bay Area today, KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said.

10:21 a.m.

Sunol Road in Pleasanton at Happy Valley Road is closed in both directions, according to the CHP.