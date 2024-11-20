Bay Area storm watch: North Bay gets first rain in atmospheric river

Morning commuters in Santa Rosa were met with rain and wind as this week’s atmospheric river began to dump water on the North Bay.

Though the North Bay is facing the brunt of the storm, the entire Bay Area is in it for the long haul, with the storm expected to bring rain to our area until Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the North Bay that began at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. There is potential for urban and small stream floods and creeks and pooling on roadways.

Community members can help prevent flooding in their area by preparing their homes and neighborhoods for the water. Wind is also a concern; gusts of up 45-50 mph are expected.

Folks in San Jose might be wondering where the rain in, but forecasters say it’s coming. As the storm system makes its way east by Friday, more rain will be dropped on the South Bay.

The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, avoid using cruise control and to never drive through flooded roadways.