Cloud coverage brings chance of drizzles

The Brief Cool, cloudy conditions during the mornings this week could come with some light rain. Temperatures are expected to be comfortable for the Easter weekend



The early-week warmth has given way to cool and cloudy conditions, which could bring some light rain in the mornings.

The cloud coverage will gradually move over the Bay Area Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before moving inland by Friday.

As the clouds move over the Bay, residents can expect cool and breezy weather, with a chance of some patchy drizzles in the morning hours.

Moving into the Easter holiday weekend, the Bay can expect sunshine and temperate conditions in the mid-70s to mid-60s in the afternoons.