This year's El Niño will likely be strongest on record, forecasters predict in August update

The Brief Thursday's update states that there is now at least a 90% chance that strengthening will reach the "Very Strong" classification later in the year. There is also a 69% chance of a historic event. Forecasters rely on an array of specialized computer models to predict the strength of El Niño.



The Climate Prediction Center released its monthly El Niño briefing Thursday morning.

The conditions continue to warm in the Tropical Pacific and the El Niño has strengthened since their last update.

The area that forecasters monitor is technically called Nino 3.4.

La Niña conditions (cooler than normal water temperatures) were present in this same area earlier in the year. The rapid shift over the past six months shows no signs of slowing down.

August El Niño Update

What we know:

Thursday's update states that there is now at least a 90% chance that strengthening will reach the "Very Strong" classification later in the year.

There is also a 69% chance of a historic event.

Forecasters rely on an array of specialized computer models to predict the strength of El Niño.

The majority of the forecast models indicate that the developing event will be the strongest on record.

There have been 4 Very Strong El Niño events since 1950.

1982 - 1983

1992 - 1993

1997 - 1998

2015 - 2016

El Niño has the potential to influence the winter storm and produce above average rain and snow. The latest extended forecast (December 2026 - February 2027) from the Climate Prediction Center shows a higher chance of above normal rainfall in Southern California.

The Bay Area, along with most of the state, has an "Equal Chance" of above normal or below normal precipitation.

The next precipitation outlook is scheduled for Aug. 22.

For more background information, check out the dedicated El Niño site prepared by the KTVU Weather Team.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ There is an intensity scale for El Niños: Weak, Moderate, Strong, Very Strong. What are the requirements for a Very Strong El Niño? The water temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, over a 3 month period, must exceed 2 degrees Celsius.