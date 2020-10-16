Red Flag Warning extended across Bay Area

The National Weather Service extended its Red Flag warning for much of the Bay Area due to gusty winds and above-average temperatures.

Parts of Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties are affected by the warning that now expires at 6 p.m. Friday. It also covers Alameda County, but lasts through 8 a.m. on Saturday. Red Flag Warnings signal that there is heightened danger of wildfires sparking and spreading.

Hot, dry conditions are expected to pair with 15-30 mph winds in the mountains and 5 to 15 mph winds in the Bay Area's valleys to make it easier for fires to start. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 mph in the mountains and 30 mph in the valleys.

Despite the fire concern, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Thursday it does not expect air quality to be adversely affected on Friday.

The BAAQMD did not issue a Spare the Air alert for Friday, but said it will be closely monitoring the region's air quality for the adverse effects of smoke from the August Complex Fire and the Creek Fire.

PG&E shut off power for about 41,000 customers in 24 counties on Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of this week's hot temperatures and gusty winds.

The utility had originally anticipated some 54,000 customers would be affected, including some in Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties.

A spokesperson for PG&E did not return a request for the current number of customers affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs, but the utility said Thursday that around 10,000 customers were expected to regain power that evening.

The additional customers affected by the shutoffs were expected to have their power restored by late Friday at the latest.

Those affected by the power shutoff have access to PG&E-run community resource facilities that will offer restrooms, charging capabilities for medical equipment and electronics, Wi-Fi, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Resource center attendees are advised to follow state and local public health policies to prevent the coronavirus' spread, including avoiding mixing of households and wearing a face covering.

PG&E customers can find out their anticipated shutoff status at pge.com/pspsupdates.