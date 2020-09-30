Red flag warning issued for Glass Fire area, North Bay mountains

A red flag warning has been issued for the North Bay mountains and the areas around the Glass Fire, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday.

The warning adds urgency to the ongoing firefight as the destructive blaze continues to rip through Napa And Sonoma counties.

Though the agency doesn’t expect the same critical fire conditions as the Bay Area observed earlier this week, very dry and breezy conditions are expected in the area. The alert goes into effect Thursday at 1 p.m. and will last until Friday evening at 6.

Wednesday’s low wind, decent relative humidity levels and temperatures not terribly hot positioned firefighters well to get their arms around the fire, according to Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. Unfortunately, the favorable conditions will change Thursday.

A Bay Area heat advisory goes in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then northerly winds, combined with dry air, are expected to reach gusts of around 25 to 30 mph in the high fire dangers areas.

Fire officials issued new evacuation warnings on Wednesday morning in Napa County between Silverado Trail and Highway 29 near the city of Saint Helena.

