Tracking rain in the Monday forecast

The November weather patterns are shifting at a rapid pace. Last week, we were dealing with strong winds and Red Flag Warnings blanketing the Bay Area.

Now, we are tracking an active Pacific storm track and probable rain for Veterans Day.

While this is not a major storm, we could experience steady rain as the front moves from north to south.

When will the rain move in?

There is the chance of light shower activity on Sunday night. Monday is the day a front moves across the Bay Area.

6 – 8 a.m.: Chance of showers favoring the North Bay

8 – 11 a.m.: Rain develops in the North Bay

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Rain approaches San Francisco and Oakland

1 – 3 p.m.: Rain line is headed towards the South Bay

5 – 8 p.m.: Chance of lingering showers

How much rain can we expect?

In general, the Bay Area should receive between 0.25 inches to 1 inch.

The highest totals should favor the North Bay.

Rainfall estimates:

North Bay Hills: 0.75 inches to 1 inch

North Bay: 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches

Central Bay: 0.50 inches to 0.60 inches

Inland Areas: 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches

South Bay: 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches

Santa Cruz Mountains: 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches

More Sierra snow?

Yes! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Monday for the west slopes of the Sierra. Snowfall is expected to range between 2 and 8 inches. Snow levels will be close to 6,500 feet. Chain controls and travel delays are possible.

Will the Monday system bring an end to the 2024 fire season?

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall requirement to bring closure to our fire season is roughly 2 inches of rain in a 72-hour period. The Monday system alone will not satisfy this requirement.

Another system, later in the week, could boost the moisture levels and push us closer to the end of the fire season.