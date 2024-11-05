Live 2024 Election Results: Alameda County

Election Day 2024 has arrived and millions of Californians are casting their votes in key races, both locally and nationally.

In Oakland, residents are voting on whether to recall Mayor Sheng Thao , whose term has been overshadowed by an FBI investigation and frequent criticism over her handling of crime and sports teams.

In wider Alameda County, voters are being asked whether they want to recall District Attorney Pamela Price. Here’s a look at all the races and live results from Alameda County.

Stay with KTVU for the latest live 2024 election results from the Bay Area, California and nationwide.



