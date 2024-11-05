Live 2024 Election Results: California US House District Races

Election Day 2024 has arrived and millions of Californians are casting their votes in key races, both locally and nationally.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are vying for the presidency in a contentious race that has remained close leading up to Election Day.

California residents are also voting in an array of Congressional House races, dependent on voters’ individual districts. In the South Bay, voters will pick between Evan Low and Sam Liccardo for the US District 16 House seat. Here’s a look at House races across the state.

Stay with KTVU for the latest live 2024 election results from the Bay Area, California and nationwide.

California Congressional Results



