Election 2023: what's on the ballot?

The 2023 election will be held on November 7.

There are only a few races for voters to decide in the Bay Area. But across the country, experts are watching some key races to see what they reveal about the political mood of voters.

In Alameda County, there is a special election to choose the next member of the Oakland Unified School District in district 5.

Marin County voters will pass or reject Measure B, which would create a special tax to pay for the Madrone Park Circle permanent road division. It requires two thirds of voters approving the measure for it pass.

In Santa Clara County, there is a vacancy in the San Jose Evergreen Community College District Board that will be decided.

Solano County voters get to decide about a vacancy in the Davis Joint Unified School District.

For more details about voting in California, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Political pundits are keeping a close watch on a handful of other races in Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is up for re-election in a red state. He's popular because of his work during the pandemic and following deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky in his first term.

Another closely monitored gubernatorial race is in Mississippi. Incumbent Tate Reeves, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Brandon Presley, a distant cousin of Elvis Presley. Reeves has been marred by scandal, but Republicans outnumber Democrats by a 2-to-1 margin there.

A measure before Ohio voters would amend the state's constitution to guarantee access to abortions.