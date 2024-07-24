JD Vance to attend Republican fundraiser in Palo Alto

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance hopes to make use of his Silicon Valley ties next week. Vance will attend a fundraiser in Palo Alto on Monday evening; the event is hosted by the Santa Cruz Republicans.

This will be the first time Bay Area voters have seen Vance in person since he was nominated to join former President Donald Trump on the Republican ticket, and people hoping to attend should prepare to shell out some cash.

Those hoping for a chance to break bread with Vance will have to shell out a whopping $50,000 per couple to sit at the host committee table.

A photo opportunity with Vance is a bit less—a $15,000 donation is expected for those who want to snap a picture. Anyone who wants to dine inside the venue will be expected to contribute $3,300 per person.

Vance previously worked in Silicon Valley as a venture capitalist after he attended Yale University. In June, Vance helped raise $12 million for Trump's campaign thanks to the assistance of billionaire David Sacks.