Here's a look at J.D. Vance's Bay Area ties

The newly minted Republican nominee for Vice President spent a good chunk of time in the Bay Area. Here's a look at how he got here.

Vance grew up in Ohio, then he entered the military, serving in the Marines after that.

Got his law degree from Yale, then came into the San Francisco Bay area for about four years, working as a venture capitalist and making lots of Silicon Valley. Connections that he still holds on to this day.

If you remember, last month, Vance introduced former President Donald Trump to a local man who held a fundraiser for the former president in Pacific Heights. The fundraiser drew in about $12 million for Trump last month.

Vance spent about four years in the Bay Area right around the time that President Trump's rise to politics really took off. Vance was critical of the former president during the 2016 election cycle, questioning his morals and declaring himself a, "Never Trumper."

That changed when he moved back to Ohio in 2017, and over the years, Vance eventually earned an endorsement from Trump in his 2022 Senate bid. Earlier this year, we heard from a political science professor from George Washington University.

"Historically, vice presidential nominees really all. It's a popular thing to say, right, that the number two on the ticket can deliver a state or a demographic or a perspective, but political scientists are pretty clearly found That pretty clearly doesn't happen. We all know who Donald Trump is. He is the president. He's been running for president for a long time. A vice presidential nominee doesn't really change people's views of who he is," Peter Loge of George Washington University said.

During his time in San Francisco, Vance worked at Mithril Capital, a firm co-founded by former PayPal CEO and major Republican donor Peter Thiel.

Thiel previously donated to Vance's Senate bid, but has recently said he would not be donating any money to Trump's campaign for president this time around.

Vance's wife, Usha, also worked as a lawyer for a firm with offices in SF and DC. Minutes after the VP announcement, she and her firm announced her resignation from the job.