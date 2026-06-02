LIVE: Los Angeles mayor election results

The Brief Polls will close soon across Los Angeles County on Tuesday, concluding voting in a crowded mayoral primary race to lead the nation's second-largest city. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces a stiff challenge from 13 opponents, notably City Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality TV personality Spencer Pratt. Officials are beginning to process early mail-in ballots, with the final division of votes and the top two runoff spots currently unknown.



Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.

Here are the latest results in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

What we know:

These are the candidates in the crowded race.

Karen Bass (incumbent)

Challengers

Rae Huang

Adam Miller

Andrej A. Selivra

Andrew J. Jim

Asaad Alnajjar

Bryant Acosta

John Lodgson

Juanita Lopez

Nelson Cheng

Nithya Raman

Rae Chen Huang

Spencer Pratt

Suzy Kim

Tish Hyman

By the numbers:

What's next:

Los Angeles County election officials will continue to tally mail-in and drop-box ballots over the coming days, with official results expected to be certified by the County Clerk within the month.

Unless a single candidate pulls off a major surprise by securing more than 50% of the total vote, the top two finishers from this primary field will advance to a head-to-head general election runoff on November 3.

The eventual winner of that contest will assume office on December 14, 2026, inheriting a city preparing to host the 2028 Olympic Games.