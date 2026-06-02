LIVE: Los Angeles mayor election results
Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.
Here are the latest results in the Los Angeles mayoral race.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates
What we know:
These are the candidates in the crowded race.
Karen Bass (incumbent)
Challengers
- Rae Huang
- Adam Miller
- Andrej A. Selivra
- Andrew J. Jim
- Asaad Alnajjar
- Bryant Acosta
- John Lodgson
- Juanita Lopez
- Nelson Cheng
- Nithya Raman
- Rae Chen Huang
- Spencer Pratt
- Suzy Kim
- Tish Hyman
By the numbers:
What's next:
Los Angeles County election officials will continue to tally mail-in and drop-box ballots over the coming days, with official results expected to be certified by the County Clerk within the month.
Unless a single candidate pulls off a major surprise by securing more than 50% of the total vote, the top two finishers from this primary field will advance to a head-to-head general election runoff on November 3.
The eventual winner of that contest will assume office on December 14, 2026, inheriting a city preparing to host the 2028 Olympic Games.
The Source: This report is based on official Los Angeles County primary election results.