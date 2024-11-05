Live 2024 Election Results: San Francisco County

Election Day 2024 has arrived and millions of Californians are casting their votes in key races, both locally and nationally.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are vying for the presidency in a contentious race that has remained close leading up to Election Day.

San Francisco residents are voting on whether to have a new mayor lead the city or reelect London Breed . The top contenders to unseat Breed are Supervisor Aaron Peskin , Levi’s heir Daniel Lurie , Supervisor Ahsha Safai and former interim mayor Mark Farrell .

San Franciscans are also voting on local ballot measures, including Prop K , Prop L and Prop M . Here are live results from San Francisco County.

Stay with KTVU for the latest live 2024 election results from the Bay Area, California and nationwide.



