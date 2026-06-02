Live 2026 election results: Solano County primary

The Brief The June 2 primary election in California will set the stage for the November midterms. California voters will cast their ballots for governor, Congress and other statewide and local races. The polls close at 8 p.m. Stay with KTVU FOX 2 for live results and complete election coverage.



California voters are headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in dozens of local and statewide elections, including the highly anticipated race for governor, congressional districts across the state and Alameda County district attorney.

The June 2 primary election will set the stage for November, narrowing the field of candidates for California governor to the top two contenders.

In the Bay Area, South Bay voters will decide who will represent District 14, the region formerly represented by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who resigned and dropped out of the gubernatorial race after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

San Francisco voters will cast ballots in the District 11 congressional race, which will decide who will replace storied Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

In the East Bay, Alameda County voters will choose the next district attorney, who will serve as the county’s top prosecutor.

KTVU FOX 2 will be tracking live primary election results as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m. Check back here to see live results as ballots are counted Tuesday night.

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