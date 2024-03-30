Local chef shows off homemade English muffin recipe for Easter Sunday
Olivia Colt, owner of Salt & Honey catering shows us how to create an elevated Easter brunch. Check out the full recipe below:
Homemade English Muffin Recipe
● 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting surface
● 4 teaspoons fine sea salt
● 4 teaspoons granulated sugar
● 1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast
● 3/4 oz. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
● 1 1/2 cups warm water
● 1 cup of coarse ground cornmeal or polenta
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. In a separate small bowl, combine the melted butter and warm water.
- Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix with a wooden spoon to combine.
- Lightly flour a work surface, turn the dough out onto it, and knead by hand for 4-5 minutes, until it forms a smooth dough. Let the dough proof for 20 minutes. At this point, the dough may be placed in the refrigerator overnight (the dough will develop moreflavor).
- Meanwhile, put the cornmeal onto a small plate and set aside. After about 20 minutes, turn the dough out onto a floured work surface. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions using a kitchen scale (about 85 grams each).
- Using floured hands, palm a portion of dough in your hand, and rotate it in a circular motion while pressing down on the dough. This will create a ball with no seams. If the dough gets sticky, coat your hand with a little bit more flour. Coat the top and bottom ball of dough with cornmeal, then place it on a sheet tray with around 3 inches of space between the balls of dough. Repeat with the remaining portions of dough.
- Cover the tray with plastic wrap and let the dough proof for at least 3-5 hours at room temperature (72F). The dough balls will just about double in size.Preheat a cast iron griddle or pan on the stove for 10-15 minutes.
- Lightly oil the surface of the cast iron with a couple of tablespoons of clarified butter or ghee and be generous. The butter should begin to lightly bubble as soon as you apply it to the surface.
- Place the dough balls on the griddle or pan, a few at a time, and cook for 3-5 minutes. Once golden on the bottom, flip. After you flip, gently press down on the dough with your spatula to flatten into the signature English muffin shape.
- Once the second side is golden, about 5 minutes, remove and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Recipe Notes:
Vegan options include using plant-based butter or avocado oil.