Local chef shows off homemade English muffin recipe for Easter Sunday

Olivia Colt, owner of Salt & Honey catering shows us how to create an elevated Easter brunch. Check out the full recipe below:

● 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting surface

● 4 teaspoons fine sea salt

● 4 teaspoons granulated sugar

● 1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast

● 3/4 oz. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

● 1 1/2 cups warm water

● 1 cup of coarse ground cornmeal or polenta

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. In a separate small bowl, combine the melted butter and warm water.

Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix with a wooden spoon to combine.

Lightly flour a work surface, turn the dough out onto it, and knead by hand for 4-5 minutes, until it forms a smooth dough. Let the dough proof for 20 minutes. At this point, the dough may be placed in the refrigerator overnight (the dough will develop moreflavor).

Meanwhile, put the cornmeal onto a small plate and set aside. After about 20 minutes, turn the dough out onto a floured work surface. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions using a kitchen scale (about 85 grams each).

Using floured hands, palm a portion of dough in your hand, and rotate it in a circular motion while pressing down on the dough. This will create a ball with no seams. If the dough gets sticky, coat your hand with a little bit more flour. Coat the top and bottom ball of dough with cornmeal, then place it on a sheet tray with around 3 inches of space between the balls of dough. Repeat with the remaining portions of dough.

Cover the tray with plastic wrap and let the dough proof for at least 3-5 hours at room temperature (72F). The dough balls will just about double in size.Preheat a cast iron griddle or pan on the stove for 10-15 minutes.

Lightly oil the surface of the cast iron with a couple of tablespoons of clarified butter or ghee and be generous. The butter should begin to lightly bubble as soon as you apply it to the surface.

Place the dough balls on the griddle or pan, a few at a time, and cook for 3-5 minutes. Once golden on the bottom, flip. After you flip, gently press down on the dough with your spatula to flatten into the signature English muffin shape.