Welcoming in 2020 with drinks and snacks

Many of us will throw a New Year's bash to welcome in 2020.

Bay Area caterer and chef, Hugh Groman, appeared on Saturday's 'Mornings on 2,' with a drink recipe and some snacks that may wow your guests.

Elderflower Prosecco Sparkler

4 oz prosecco

1 oz elderflower syrup

1 orange twist for garnish

Instructions: Add prosecco then syrup to glass.. Top with Orange twist.



Crab Dip

Serves 20

12 ounces fresh crab meat, picked through to remove all shells

8 oz cream cheese

4 oz mayo

1/2 cup grated parmiggiano reggiano

1 medium clove garlic, chopped fine

1/3 bunch of scallions, sliced fine,

1 14oz can artichoke bottoms,

sliced fine

4 oz water chestnuts, rough chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

6 dashes tobasco, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2. teaspoons ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Bake in oven safe dish for 20 minutes at 350 or until hot. Serve with cubes of fresh sourdough bread or your favorite crackers.

Chocolate banana caramel cream tarts

24 pre-made bite sized tart shells

3 Ounces Chocolate, bittersweet chocolate

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1 medium Banana, peeled, ripe

4 oz Heavy Cream

1 Tablepoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup granulated sugar for bananas

1 small blow torch for bruleeing banana

Advertisement

Procedure

1. melt chocolate and put about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of chocolate in bottom of each tart shell. Let cool.

2.whip cream with powdered sugar and vanilla. Put into piping bag with small star tip or just use a teaspoon.

3. Slice bananas, sprinkle with sugar and burn sugar to a caramel color using a blow torch.

4. To serve. Fill each tart shell with caramel sauce. Top with slice of bruleed banana round and top with whipped cream.