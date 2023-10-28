Expand / Collapse search
Driver dies after car slams into center divide in Los Altos hills

By KTVU staff
Los Altos
LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif. - At least one person is dead after a vehicle slammed into the center divider along Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.   

As of 5 a.m., all southbound lanes of Interstate 280 north of El Monte Road were still blocked as a result of the collision, officers said.   

The crash, first reported at 3:33 a.m. Saturday, occurred just south of the El Monte Road offramp on Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed dead on the scene, according to the CHP.  

Information about the crash victim and the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.  

