1 hospitalized after shark attack in Monterey County
PACIFIC COVE, Calif. - One person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shark attack in Monterey County on Wednesday.
According to FOX affiliate KION, the attack happened at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove.
Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not provide information on their current condition.
Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is closed until further notice while the investigation is ongoing.
It remains unclear what type of shark attacked the victim.