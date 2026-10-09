Contra Costa County tests ballot-counting machines ahead of election

The Brief California elections offices must test ballot-counting machines before each election by state law. Contra Costa County's elections office conducted its test Friday on a batch of 25,000 test ballots, and staff say the machines returned accurate counts. The public was able to view the testing on Friday and will be able to view ballot processing on election day for transparency.



Ballot-counting machines were running in Contra Costa County on Friday as the elections office conducted a state-mandated test designed to ensure the accuracy and security of its voting equipment.

California election law requires every county elections office to conduct a logic and accuracy test at least seven days before an election. The process is intended to confirm that ballot scanners and tabulators are working properly.

Inside a secured vote-counting room at the Contra Costa County Elections Office in Martinez, election workers processed thousands of test ballots Friday.

"We absolutely have to guarantee that the equipment we use for the election works the way that it should and the public can have confidence in that," Contra Costa County Clerk Kristin B. Connelly said.

The 25,000 ballots used in Friday’s test were created specifically for the logic and accuracy testing required by the state.

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How the accuracy test works

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"We run a designated number of ballots, pre-marked test ballots, through every scanner to prove our scanners and tabulators are working as expected," said Helen Nolan, assistant registrar for Contra Costa County.

Ballots with questionable markings were sent to an adjudication room, where teams of two election workers reviewed them to determine whether the voter’s intent was clear.

Markings that clearly indicated a voter’s choice were counted, while ballots with markings that did not show voter intent were not counted.

Public can observe the process

The testing process is open to the public, allowing observers to watch the process from beginning to end and verify whether the machines’ results match the predetermined totals.

Contra Costa County also has an election observer program that allows residents to learn more about election security. On Friday, some voters visited the elections office to confirm that their ballots were properly marked before placing them in drop boxes.

"I marked my ballot with a magic marker and the ink bled through, but she said it was OK, so my ballot will be marked, and it will be counted," Martinez voter Carol Bartlett said.

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Election officials prepare for turnout

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Election officials said they are preparing for a strong turnout in the midterm gubernatorial election.

"We’re planning for a 70% turnout, but I would love for voters to surprise us," Connelly said.

Officials said the machines completed the test accurately.

Three weeks ago, California enacted additional laws aimed at strengthening election security and preventing unauthorized interference with ballots.

On Election Day, members of the public can observe the ballot-counting process. Many elections offices have designated viewing areas or cameras that livestream the count.