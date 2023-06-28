1 injured in shooting at Oakland's Jack London Square

Oakland police are out in force in Jack London Square for an apparent shooting.

Witnesses say the apparent shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Second and Broadway Streets.

One person was reportedly shot in the foot. A large police presence was in the area alongside crime tape.

READ MORE: Richmond police fatally shoot armed man while serving search warrant

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Oakland police. Shooting at Jack London Square

One person was taken into custody, though the cause of the shooting was still not clear. KTVU has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more information.