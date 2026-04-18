1 killed, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

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The Brief Oakland Fire Department units were sent about 8:20 p.m. to the 4800 block of 64th Avenue on reports of the shooting and found the victims wounded at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.



One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting in the Millsmont neighborhood of Oakland on Saturday night.

What we know:

Oakland Fire Department units were sent about 8:20 p.m. to the 4800 block of 64th Avenue on reports of the shooting and found the victims wounded at the scene, the department told KTVU.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name was not released.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the shooting, and no further details were immediately available.