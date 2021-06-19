1 killed, 3 others wounded in shooting along Lake Merritt in Oakland

A shooting during a Juneteenth celebration along Oakland's Lake Merritt left four people with gunshot wounds Saturday evening. One of the four victims has died from their injuries, Oakland police said.

Police say approximately 1,000 people had gathered at the lake when the gunfire started on the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One person later died at the hospital, police said.

The conditions of the other three victims was not immediately known.

Eyewitness accounts posted to social media Saturday evening indicated a group of people were arguing in the moments leading up to the gunfire. Police have not confirmed these accounts.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.