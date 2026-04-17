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1 killed in San Jose multi-car wreck

By and
Published  April 17, 2026 12:48pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead in San Jose crash

1 dead in San Jose crash

One person died in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning near Lucretia Avenue and Story Road in San Jose.

The Brief

    • One person died in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning near Lucretia Avenue and Story Road in San Jose.
    • Police have not determined the cause; multiple cars were involved, with reports of up to five vehicles.
    • Road closures will remain for several hours as the investigation continues; drivers should avoid the area.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning in San Jose.

Crash details

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:56 a.m. near Lucretia Avenue and Story Road. One person died at the scene, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Image 1 of 2

A mangled green car is at the scene of a deadly five-car accident in San Jose at Story Road and Lucretia Avenue. April 17, 2026 

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash, but it involved several vehicles. A KTVU reporter at the scene said five cars were involved, though police have not confirmed the number.

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Road closures

Road closures are expected to remain in place for several hours as officers investigate the collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Source: SJPD

San Jose