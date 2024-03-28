1 person killed in shooting, Oakland police investigating

article

Oakland police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday in its Brookfield Village area.

Police said they received multiple reports of a victim with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Louvaine Avenue just before 4:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics. Police said the victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

No description of the victim was provided. Their identity was withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.

No suspect was said to be in custody and no further information on their potential whereabouts was available.

Police said the investigation of this shooting is active and ongoing.