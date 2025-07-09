15-year-old killed, 4 injured at July 4 San Francisco block party

A Fourth of July celebration in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood turned violent when five people were shot at a block party and one of them, a teenager, did not survive.

Family members identified the 15-year-old who was killed as Tyrell Washington of Antioch, who was in San Francisco to celebrate the holiday and visit family.

Gifts of flowers arrived at the San Francisco home on Tuesday where Tyrell's relatives gathered to mourn.

"I've just been crying so much. I just don't believe it," said the teen's cousin Lakisha Pettus.

Family members said on July 4, Tyrell had come from his home in Antioch to watch San Francisco's fireworks show and to visit his grandmother in the Bayview neighborhood.

They said he went to nearby Harbor Road to attend a block party.

Relatives said shortly after midnight, someone started shooting after an argument that Tyrell did not appear to be a part of.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time and got hit in the crossfire along with other people," said Pettus.

Police said a total of five people were shot during the incident.

Tyrell was the only one who did not survive.

He died at the scene.

His family said there were two other minors and two adults who were shot and injured.

"My cousin didn't deserve that. He was a good kid. To know him was to love him," said Pettus.

Relatives said the teen embraced his Christian faith and was baptized in April.

They said he had a big appetite for life and that he brought joy to those around him.

Relatives shared videos of him spending time with his family.

They described Tyrell as a good student at Antioch High School where he was set to start 11th grade,

"He was smart, very smart. He was an old soul," said Tyrell's great-aunt Latasha Johnson.

Tyrell was being raised by a single mother whom he adored.

She was too distraught to speak.

Pettus had a message for those responsible.

"You may not get caught by the police," Pettus said. "But there is a God. One day, it's going to catch up with you. There's this thing called karma."



So far, police say there have been no arrests.

Tyrell would have turned 16 years old on Friday.

Instead of planning for his birthday celebration, his family has started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.



