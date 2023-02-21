100-year-old man killed in hit-and-run identified

A 100-year-old man who was killed in an Oakland hit-and-run was identified on Monday as Tzu-Ta Ko.

Ko was fatally struck Sunday morning at 19th and Harrison streets by Lake Merritt.

Witnesses told police that they believe a driver in a tan or white Mini Cooper hit the Ko in the intersection about 7 a.m. and then took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.