125 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in East Bay

The Brief A driver and their passenger were arrested after being caught with over 125 pounds of marijuana CHP officers caught the pair while conducting a speed enforcement stop



Officers with the California Highway Patrol-Contra Costa division seized over 125 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, officials said Saturday.

Officers were performing a speed enforcement stop when they came across "large quantities" of marijuana in the car. While investigating, officers determined the amount to be over 125 pounds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Seized cannabis from traffic stop by CHP

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with possession, officials said.

Pictures of the scene show marijuana being packed in bags stuffed in several trash bags. Some bags were spotted in the back seat of the car while other bags were seen in the trunk.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what time the stop occurred and where it happened in Contra Costa County.

Officials didn't say officers were believed to be under the influence of marijuana are reminding drivers that driving under the influence of marijuana is impaired driving and illegal.

Dig deeper:

While marijuana use is legal in California, possessing more than 28.5 grams of the drug is prohibited and those can face misdemeanor charges and even felonies if they have certain prior convictions.