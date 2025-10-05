13-year-old girl reported missing in San Jose

article

A teenage girl was reported missing in San Jose, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to find her.

Keytlin Gonzalez, 13, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 18 in the area of Elm and Vermont streets, just south of the San Jose Mineta International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued an alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department.

Keytlin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911.