155th annual Italian heritage parade and festival

The annual Italian Heritage Parade and Festival returned to the streets of San Francisco Sunday afternoon for its 155th year.

It started at 12:30 p.m. and ran from Fisherman's Wharf down to Washington Square, offering the whole family 1.3 miles of free fun.

Mayor London Breed was taking part in the parade.

But for some, their favorite part is the food you can get at the festival.

"Wine, cheese pizza, all good Italian food," said one attendee. "I've been coming to this parade for years, it's always a great parade…great energy. Throwing food, everybody's happy, yeah it's a great time."



San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also made an appearance.

This festival's parade is the longest continuously running Italian heritage parade across the United States.