Mill Valley faces first potential PG&E Safety power shutoff since 2019

The Brief Pacific Gas & Electric warns that a dangerous weather event could trigger a Public Safety Power Shutoff for mountainside residents near Mount Tamalpais from Wednesday into Thursday. Although no official Red Flag Warning is in effect, PG&E meteorologists used advanced AI weather modeling, remote cameras, and weather stations to make the determination. The targeted shutdown aims to prevent catastrophic wildfire ignitions caused by a combination of high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation affecting vulnerable wooden power poles.



A severe weather event could strike the fire-vulnerable town of Mill Valley tomorrow, threatening a public safety power shutoff large enough to disrupt electricity for mountainside residents on the shoulders of Mount Tamalpais.

While Mill Valley has not experienced a Public Safety Power Shutoff since 2019, Pacific Gas & Electric officials stated there is a strong probability the utility will cut power from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Dig deeper:

The potential shutdown is expected to initiate between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

PG&E meteorologists utilized the utility's latest artificial intelligence weather modeling computers, 600 AI-assisted remote cameras and 1,300 remote weather stations to determine the necessity of the shutdown.

The decision is driven by a dangerous combination of high winds, extreme low humidity, and bone-dry vegetation.

"Those three things together are the potential cocktail for a fire ignition and a potential catastrophic fire," said Dave Canny, PG&E North Bay vice president.

Canny emphasized that while a shutoff remains a last resort, modern operations allow them to be smaller, more precise and less frequent than in previous years.

The goal is to isolate power cuts strictly to high-risk areas while leaving neighboring customers safely energized.

Local perspective:

Local emergency infrastructure is preparing for the event.

The Marin County Fire Department's Throckmorton Ridge station sits within the designated shutoff zone but remains operational via backup generators.

"None of us want another Paradise Fire, and that's where all these came from," said Captain Rick Wonneberger of the Marin County Fire Department. "When winds come, all you need is a branch from a dead tree to take out a power line. It comes down and it's off to the races."

The threat is heightened by the local infrastructure; nearly all power lines in the area are supported by wooden utility poles rather than high-clearance towers, leaving them exposed to falling trees.

The impending outage caught some vulnerable residents unprepared.

What they're saying:

Resident Jean Sublett, 85,who relies solely on a landline and has no cell phone or internet access, expressed surprise at the news.

"No, I had no idea. There's been no one, no phone calls from the company that would tell it," Sublett said. Neighbors noted they remain vigilant and plan to assist Sublett during the outage.

Other residents expressed mixed reactions regarding the timing and utility maintenance.

Elizabeth Jameson noted the significant inconvenience of the timing.

"I'm having company arriving tomorrow afternoon. So, I'm not the happiest person here," Jameson said.

Meanwhile, resident Ted Mareno questioned PG&E's ongoing mitigation efforts.

"I've been watching them when I go hiking and I see a lot of trees that have grown and they’re a hazard to the lines," Mareno said, noting the infrastructure was built 50 years ago.

In response to frequent grid vulnerabilities, many local homeowners and businesses have turned to independent power solutions.

Among them is the Mountain Home Inn, which maintains a backup generator to protect operations during a sweltering peak tourist season.