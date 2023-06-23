19-year-old arrested in dragging death of Angel Cakes bakery owner

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in an alleged robbery and death of a well-known baker in Oakland, according to authorities.

Ishmael Burch, 19, was charged with murder and robbery by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in the killing of Jen Angel in February. Burch is being held without bail.

Angel was the proud owner of the well-known bakery, Angel Cakes, which sits on the corner of 5th Street in Oakland.

On Feb. 6, Angel was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank, near 21st and Webster streets in downtown Oakland when someone broke into her car and grabbed her purse. Angel tried to get her belongings back but was dragged by the suspect's car and hit her head on the pavement.

She died three days later.

For months authorities had been working to find a suspect in the case with Crime Stoppers offering a $10,000 reward.

Angel created her famed Oakland cupcake shop in 2008. The community activist credited her mother, Pat, with teaching her everything she knew about baking.

The bakery remains open with support from Angel's estate.