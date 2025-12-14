19-year-old arrested in Santa Rosa after unregistered gun found during traffic stop

article

A 19-year-old from Petaluma was arrested on Sunday afternoon after police in Santa Rosa allegedly found an unregistered gun during a traffic stop.

A Santa Rosa Police Department officer on patrol on the northbound side of Highway 101 stopped a Toyota sedan for an unspecified "vehicle code violation," according to a department statement.

During the stop, a passenger in the car allegedly admitted to the officer that he had ammunition in his pocket.

"A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a semi-automatic Glock 26 handgun concealed inside a postage box bearing the driver’s name," the SRPD said. "The firearm was not registered to either occupant of the vehicle."

Police subsequently arrested the driver – identified as 19-year-old Halton Greenberg of Petaluma – and booked them into Sonoma County Jail for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.