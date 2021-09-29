1st of its kind: Oakland to expand housing program for teachers of color

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and a host of other political leaders and community organizers on Tuesday plan to announce a new location that will offer housing to teachers who work in The Town.

The mayor also plans to announce the first-year results of the Teacher Rooted in Oakland.

The program is believed to be the only program of its kind in the Bay Area, and possibly the United States to provide subsidies to both working teachers and future teachers through stipends and reduced-price housing.

The announcement comes at a time when the nation is facing a teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic. The Bay Area's situation has always been worse as the price to live here far exceeds a teacher's salary.

The program, nicknamed TRiO, launched in November of last year with the goal of increasing recruitment and retention of BIPOC educators in Oakland.

As described by the city, the pilot program offers ‘teacher-residents’ — graduate students training with mentor teachers while completing their teaching credential — the option of subsidized housing at the Paloma Apartments in Oakland’s Laurel District and provides new teachers stipends while also offering free financial advising services, including small interest-free loans.

Recruiting and retaining teachers in Oakland, especially teachers of color, and ensuring housing security is a top priority for the city and district, where over 85% of the students are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, the city said.

When the program launched last fall, it served 12 teachers, 11 of whom are BIPOC and 50% of whom are Bay Area born or raised.

Teachers of color in particular matter for Oakland's students, city leaders said.

Research shows that not only do students of all races have more positive perceptions of their Black and Latinx teachers than they do of their white teachers, but they’re also more likely to graduate high school and more likely to feel cared for, engaged in school work, and confident, studies show.

City data also shows that two-thirds of Oakland teachers spend more than 30% of salary on housing, 40% of Oakland teachers spend up to 50% of income on housing; and 61% of teachers of color spend over 30% of their income on housing

In addition, 40% of teachers said they plan to leave the Bay Area within the next five years due to the cost of living.

Oakland teacher Malik Stead, a graduate student completing his teaching credential in science and currently at Roosevelt Middle School, said in a previous interview with the city that he grew up in a lower-income family, and it has been a struggle for him to find affordable housing in the Bay Area.

"I look at teaching as a social justice issue and see teaching as my way to address social justice," he told the city. "This pilot provided the opportunity to have my own space and allows me to become a better teacher because all of my emotional and physical needs are met."

The pilot program was made possible by $150,000 donations through the Community Development Finance nonprofit, and Pritzker Foundation, the Hellman Foundation, The California Endowment, and other philanthropic champions. The goal is to expand the program to recruit and retain more than 100 teachers in the next nine years.

