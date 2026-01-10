Pair of earthquakes strike San Ramon

article

A 2.9 earthquake struck San Ramon on Saturday evening, the latest in a long series that has befallen the area.

The US Geological Survey reported the first quake struck just after 8:10 p.m., and was measured at a 2.9.

The second struck about 10 minutes later at 8:21 p.m., and was measured at a 2.8

The quakes comes a day after a 3.0 earthquake struck San Ramon.

Before that, the most recent earthquake was on New Year’s Day.

There were several others on Dec. 19, 20 and on Christmas Eve. None have reached a magnitude of 4.0.