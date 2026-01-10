Pair of earthquakes strike San Ramon
article
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A 2.9 earthquake struck San Ramon on Saturday evening, the latest in a long series that has befallen the area.
The US Geological Survey reported the first quake struck just after 8:10 p.m., and was measured at a 2.9.
The second struck about 10 minutes later at 8:21 p.m., and was measured at a 2.8
The quakes comes a day after a 3.0 earthquake struck San Ramon.
Before that, the most recent earthquake was on New Year’s Day.
There were several others on Dec. 19, 20 and on Christmas Eve. None have reached a magnitude of 4.0.
The Source: US Geological Survey