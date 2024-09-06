2 arrested after San Francisco hardware burglary

San Francisco police have arrested two people after a popular hardware store was burglarized and featured on KTVU.

Police said they arrested 36-year-old Grace Roberts and 48-year-old Aaron Vansickle on suspicion of burglary.

Officers said they caught the two breaking into Great Wall Hardware on Taraval Street in the Sunset District early Tuesday morning.

Owner Albert Chow told KTVU he has been burglarized three times, and late last month, the business was damaged by arson.



